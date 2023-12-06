Hawaiʻi high school seniors can apply now for HMSA Kaimana Scholarships

Scholarship applications are now available online and are open to graduating high school seniors. (PC: University of Hawaiʻi)

The Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association is celebrating the 19th year of its Kaimana Awards and Scholarship Program, which honors Hawaiʻi high school seniors and their schools for excellence in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities, and sportsmanship.

Scholarship applications are now available online and are open to graduating high school seniors.

The association will award up to 15 students $5,000 scholarships each. To be eligible, applicants must graduate from a Hawaiʻi high school in 2024 with a GPA of 2.75 or higher, which is verified by an official or unofficial school transcript submitted by a school faculty member.

Participation in at least one Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association league-sanctioned sport during one or more of their high school years and involvement in community service projects in addition to school activities is required. A committee of local business and community leaders will select the award recipients.

“The Kaimana Awards and Scholarship Program is a fantastic celebration of Hawaiʻi’s homegrown talent and we’re so very proud to help our student recipients pursue their higher education endeavors,” said Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association president and CEO Mark M. Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S. “For the past 19 years, it’s been our privilege to award scholarships to high school seniors who embody the best of Hawaiʻi and invest in the next generation of leaders. We look forward to learning about these students and honoring their exceptional achievements.”

Applicants must submit a personal statement and essay about community and well-being and submit two letters of recommendation from school faculty, mentors, or coaches.

Scholarship recipients will be notified by email in April 2024. Recipients can use their scholarships to pay for tuition for higher education, books, computers, and room and board. Scholarship use is subject to National Collegiate Athletic Association rules and regulations for those who are participating in collegiate sports.

To learn more about eligibility requirements and apply, visit hmsa.com/kaimana. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Feb. 23.