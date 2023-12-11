WATCH: Maui Health explains what to do if you find a lump in your breast

SPONSORED VIDEO:

MEDICAL MINUTE: “It is natural to worry if you find a lump in your breast,” according to Maui imaging specialists, but their advice is: “Try not to panic.”

Angelia Andrade, Imaging Manager at Maui Health, and a registered mammographer explains.

“Most lumps and bumps that appear in the breast are not cancerous. Still, anytime you notice a change in your breast tissue, the most important thing to do is schedule an appointment with your doctor to get it checked out,” said Andrade.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At the appointment, the doctor will want to check the size, shape and texture of the lump, as well as whether it moves inside the breast. They will also ask you about medical history, and about any history of cancer in the patient’s family.

“Your doctor may recommend some followup tests. These could include a diagnostic mammogram, which is the same as a regular mammogram, but involves taking more images from different angles,” said Andrade.

One of the newest imaging technologies is 3D mammography. Maui Memorial Medical Center’s Hologic Selenia Dimensions 2D, 3D digital mammography system provides some of the highest quality images in Hawaiʻi, according to imaging professionals. Other tests could include a breast ultrasound or a breast MRI which can give doctors more information about the mass than a regular mammogram.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“These tests might find that your breasts are normal, or show that you have a benign (not cancerous) breast condition. In other cases, they might indicate that the mass is probably not cancer, but your doctor will want you to come back for another screening in 4-6 months to look for any changes,” she said.

If these tests can’t rule out breast cancer, your doctor may need to follow up with a breast biopsy. This involves removing a small tissue sample from the affected area, and examining it to see if cancer cells are present.

“Finding a lump can be scary, but remember that most breast cancers are highly treatable when they’re caught early. That is why staying on top of annual mammograms once your doctor recommends starting them is extremely important for women,” said Andrade.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“If you miss a lump while doing your breast self exam, your doctor may find it during your annual breast exam. You can make an appointment for a mammogram yourself, and don’t need a doctor referral,” according to Maui Health professionals.

If you need a screening mammogram, and don’t have insurance, Maui Health Foundation may be able to help through their annual Kōkua for a Cause fundraiser. This event has been able to provide hundreds of screening mammograms and biopsies for uninsured and underinsured women on Maui.

To learn more or to request assistance with paying for a screening mammogram, visit mauihealth.org/mammogram.