Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union seeks applicants for 2024 Student Scholarship Program
The application period for Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Unionʻs 2024 student scholarship program is now open through Feb. 29, 2024.
The institution will award $5,000 scholarships to 20 Hawaiʻi students planning to attend a fully accredited university, college, or trade/vocational school.
The Credit Union has awarded more than $1 million in scholarship funding to Hawaiʻi students since opening in 1996. The scholarship program is open to all Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union members and their dependents.
Interested students must meet the following eligibility requirements:
- Attend a fully accredited university, college, or trade/vocational school in the 2023-2024 school year
- Demonstrate financial need
- Attend as a full-time student
- Apply as an undergraduate or graduate degree-seeking student
- Have a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA
“The purpose of Hawaiʻi State FCU’s scholarship program is to provide financial support to deserving Hawaiʻi students pursuing their higher education goals,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union. “For more than 25 years, we’ve remained committed to investing in the next generation of leaders and innovators, and we look forward to awarding the next cohort of students.”
The scholarship program is administered by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. Interested applicants may view frequently asked questions and apply directly through the foundationʻs website at www.HawaiiCommunityFoundation.org/Students.
The online application requires personal and award impact statements, most recent school transcript, 2024-2025 Student Aid Report from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid Form filing, and a list of achievements and community service activities.
Interested students must complete their application and submit all supporting materials by Feb. 29 at 4 p.m. HST.
For more information on eligibility requirements, required materials, and how to apply, visit: www.HawaiiStateFCU.com/scholarship.