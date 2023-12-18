Maui News

Water line repairs: Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. to Dec. 19 at 5 a.m. in Kahului on Puʻunēnē Ave.

December 18, 2023, 4:30 PM HST
The Maui Department of Water Supply announces night operations in Kahului from Monday Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. to Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 5 a.m. The section of Puʻunēnē Ave. between East Kamehameha Ave. and the Maui Mall Village entrance will be closed while main line repairs are being conducted.

