Maui News
Water line repairs: Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. to Dec. 19 at 5 a.m. in Kahului on Puʻunēnē Ave.
The Maui Department of Water Supply announces night operations in Kahului from Monday Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. to Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 5 a.m. The section of Puʻunēnē Ave. between East Kamehameha Ave. and the Maui Mall Village entrance will be closed while main line repairs are being conducted.
