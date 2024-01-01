Know Your Ocean Speaker Series with Duane Parkman of Treecovery Hawaiʻi, Jan. 10, 2024

January 1, 2024, 9:23 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Duane Sparkman of Treecovery Hawaiʻi

Duane Sparkman of Treecovery Hawaiʻi is the featured guest for the January 2024 edition of the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s Know Your Ocean Speaker Series.

Treecovery Hawaii has been working with the Army Corps to help keep surviving trees in the Lahaina and Kula burn zones healthy while also providing soil remediation in the area.

In addition to caring for existing trees, the organization is working with 14 partners to plant and oversee the growth of 30,000 new trees over the next several years, at no cost to the community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The talk is set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 via Zoom. Registration is free and is available ONLINE.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments