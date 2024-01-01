Know Your Ocean Speaker Series with Duane Parkman of Treecovery Hawaiʻi, Jan. 10, 2024

Duane Sparkman of Treecovery Hawaiʻi

Duane Sparkman of Treecovery Hawaiʻi is the featured guest for the January 2024 edition of the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s Know Your Ocean Speaker Series.

Treecovery Hawaii has been working with the Army Corps to help keep surviving trees in the Lahaina and Kula burn zones healthy while also providing soil remediation in the area.

In addition to caring for existing trees, the organization is working with 14 partners to plant and oversee the growth of 30,000 new trees over the next several years, at no cost to the community.

The talk is set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 via Zoom. Registration is free and is available ONLINE.