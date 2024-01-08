Maui News

No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following preliminary 7.0 Indonesia earthquake

January 8, 2024, 11:12 AM HST
Posted: 10:56 a.m., Jan. 8, 2024

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a (preliminary 7.0 moment) 6.7 magnitude earthquake reported at 10:59 a.m. HST on Jan. 8, 2024 in the Kepulauan Talaud Indonesia region. The USGS reports that the quake was located 100 km SE of Sarangani, Philippines.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected, and there is no threat to Hawaiʻi.

Indonesia earthquake (1.8.24) PC: USGS

