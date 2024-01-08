Strong Thunderstorms to impact Molokaʻi through 7:45 p.m., Jan. 8, 2024

Radar imagery. (1.8.24) PC: NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Maui County.

The NWS reports that strong thunderstorms will impact Molokaʻi through 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

At 6:21 p.m. HST, Doppler radar was tracking strong showers and isolated thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kepuhi to 93 miles south of Barbers Point. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The NWS reports wind gusts of up to 35 to 45 mph. The public is advised that gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include: Hoʻolehua, Maunaloa, Kualapuu, Kalaupapa National Park, Pukoʻo,

ʻUalapuʻe, Kaunakakai, Halawa Valley, Kepuhi, Kawela, Kamalo, and Molokaʻi Airport.

As a precaution, those outdoors should consider seeking shelter inside a building.