High Surf Advisory, Coastal Flood Statement for Niʻihau, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu. There is also a Coastal Flood Statement in effect from tonight through early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service is forecasting surf of 12-18 feet along the north facing shores, and 8-14 feet along the west facing shores of affected islands.

The NWS says the forecast calls for flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation. Strong, breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

The public should avoid driving through flooded roadways. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water… Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches,” the NWS advises.

The public is also asked to heed all advice from ocean safety officials. “When in doubt, don’t

go out,” NWS advises.