Sen. Schatz announces 37 nominees from Hawaiʻi for U.S. military service academies
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) today announced the names of 37 students he nominated to attend the nation’s military service academies.
“These students represent the very best of Hawai‘i, and it’s an honor to nominate them to our nation’s military service academies,” Schatz said. “I commend them for their commitment to serving our country, and wish them the very best.”
They include two students from Maui: Kaleikaumaka Roback (Kamehameha Schools Maui) and Chandler Tumaneng (Baldwin High School and US Naval Academy Preparatory School). Both were nominated for the US Naval Academy.
The United States Air Force Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy are highly selective post-secondary institutions.
The academies will evaluate the nominees and determine which will be given Offers of Appointment for the Class of 2028. Upon graduation, these students become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.
Schatz nominated the following individuals:
US Air Force Academy
- Keegan Distelzweig, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Jeffrey Ferrer, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Grace Fiaseu, ‘Ewa Beach, Punahou School and Air Force Academy Preparatory School
- Annaise Ruth Jabour, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Matthias Kagawa, Pearl City, ‘Iolani School
- Gavin Kauina, ‘Aiea, Moanalua High School
- Maulama Kimata, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Ahryanna McGuirk, Kailua, Kalaheo High School
- Thomas Pak, Pearl City, ‘Aiea High School
- Shane Pinho, Waipahu, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama
US Merchant Marine Academy
- Aubrey Adams, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Ava Ahokovi, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Boris Dimitrov, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Amy Gushiken, Hilo, Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i
- Meng Fan Luo, ‘Ewa Beach, Kapolei High School
- Isabella Ramson, Wahiawā, Leilehua High School
- Blayne Shiraki, Honolulu, Punahou School
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
- Fallon Barretto, Mililani, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama
- Alex Chounramany, Honolulu, Kalani High School
- Omi Engle, Mililani, Mililani High School
- Jace Furuto, Honolulu, ‘Iolani School
- Tyler Ishikawa, Mililani, Mililani High School
- Gavin Kauina, ‘Aiea, Moanalua High School
- Yukari Kobayashi, Waipahu, Waipahu High School
- Avery Morano, Mililani, Saint Louis School
- Thomas Wahl, ‘Ewa Beach, Campbell High School
- Mayhem Woolsey, ‘Ewa Beach, Kapolei High School
US Naval Academy
- Rhatree Bhuiyan, Wiesbaden (Germany), Wiesbaden High School and University of Southern California
- Alexia Cramer, Mililani, Mililani High School
- Caleb Emery, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Luke Mamiya, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Mia Patton, Honolulu, ‘Iolani School
- Katherine Philpott, Honolulu, Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy
- Kaleikaumaka Roback, Kula, Kamehameha Schools Maui
- Camryn Smith, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Blayne Shiraki, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Chandler Tumaneng, Maui, Baldwin High School and U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School