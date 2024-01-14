Sen. Schatz announces 37 nominees from Hawaiʻi for U.S. military service academies

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) today announced the names of 37 students he nominated to attend the nation’s military service academies.

“These students represent the very best of Hawai‘i, and it’s an honor to nominate them to our nation’s military service academies,” Schatz said. “I commend them for their commitment to serving our country, and wish them the very best.”

They include two students from Maui: Kaleikaumaka Roback (Kamehameha Schools Maui) and Chandler Tumaneng (Baldwin High School and US Naval Academy Preparatory School). Both were nominated for the US Naval Academy.

The United States Air Force Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy are highly selective post-secondary institutions.

The academies will evaluate the nominees and determine which will be given Offers of Appointment for the Class of 2028. Upon graduation, these students become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.

Schatz nominated the following individuals:

US Air Force Academy

Keegan Distelzweig, Honolulu, Radford High School

Jeffrey Ferrer, Honolulu, Punahou School

Grace Fiaseu, ‘Ewa Beach, Punahou School and Air Force Academy Preparatory School

Annaise Ruth Jabour, Honolulu, Radford High School

Matthias Kagawa, Pearl City, ‘Iolani School

Gavin Kauina, ‘Aiea, Moanalua High School

Maulama Kimata, Honolulu, Punahou School

Ahryanna McGuirk, Kailua, Kalaheo High School

Thomas Pak, Pearl City, ‘Aiea High School

Shane Pinho, Waipahu, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

US Merchant Marine Academy

Aubrey Adams, Honolulu, Radford High School

Ava Ahokovi, Honolulu, Punahou School

Boris Dimitrov, Honolulu, Radford High School

Amy Gushiken, Hilo, Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i

Meng Fan Luo, ‘Ewa Beach, Kapolei High School

Isabella Ramson, Wahiawā, Leilehua High School

Blayne Shiraki, Honolulu, Punahou School

U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Fallon Barretto, Mililani, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

Alex Chounramany, Honolulu, Kalani High School

Omi Engle, Mililani, Mililani High School

Jace Furuto, Honolulu, ‘Iolani School

Tyler Ishikawa, Mililani, Mililani High School

Gavin Kauina, ‘Aiea, Moanalua High School

Yukari Kobayashi, Waipahu, Waipahu High School

Avery Morano, Mililani, Saint Louis School

Thomas Wahl, ‘Ewa Beach, Campbell High School

Mayhem Woolsey, ‘Ewa Beach, Kapolei High School

US Naval Academy

Rhatree Bhuiyan, Wiesbaden (Germany), Wiesbaden High School and University of Southern California

Alexia Cramer, Mililani, Mililani High School

Caleb Emery, Honolulu, Radford High School

Luke Mamiya, Honolulu, Punahou School

Mia Patton, Honolulu, ‘Iolani School

Katherine Philpott, Honolulu, Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy

Kaleikaumaka Roback, Kula, Kamehameha Schools Maui

Camryn Smith, Honolulu, Radford High School

Blayne Shiraki, Honolulu, Punahou School

Chandler Tumaneng, Maui, Baldwin High School and U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School