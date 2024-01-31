Hawaiʻi sponsors sought for Summer Food Service Program to provide meals to kids

The US Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program is seeking sponsor organizations on all islands to help provide children in low-income communities with free meals during the summer months.

The SFSP provides nutritious meals that help children to learn, play and grow during the summer break when many schools are not in session.

Schools, public agencies, churches and private nonprofit organizations may apply to be SFSP sponsors. Sponsoring organizations receive reimbursements for serving healthy meals and snacks at approved sites to children and teenagers, 18 years and younger. Sponsors are encouraged to provide educational or recreational activities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In the summer of 2023, meals were served at 126 non-HIDOE locations throughout the state, including locations at public charter schools, nonprofit organizations, preschools, churches, parks and housing facilities. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education served meals free of charge at 86 school locations and alternative learning programs on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island through its Seamless Summer Option program during the summer of 2023.

The Hawaiʻi Child Nutrition Programs will conduct virtual workshops for new and returning sponsors in March. Personnel responsible for administering the SFSP will be required to attend.

For more information about SFSP, contact Shaynee Moreno at the Hawaiʻi Child Nutrition Programs at 808-587-3600 or via email at [email protected].