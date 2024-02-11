Inaugural golf tournament raises $35,000 for Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center
More than 70 golf enthusiasts shared a day on Mānele Golf Course for the inaugural Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center tournament. The tournament, held on Saturday, raised more than $35,000 to support the nonprofit’s mission to celebrate and preserve Lānaʻi’s culture and diverse heritage.
The funds raised during the tournament will serve to sustain and expand Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center’s programs, ensuring the continued preservation and celebration of the island’s rich history and heritage.
Tournament proceeds support community events, ʻāina-based education programs, and special exhibits such as its celebration of Japanese contributions to the island’s history and community.
A temporary exhibit is on display through spring 2024 that celebrates Lānaʻi’s evolution as a multi-cultural community, as told through artifacts of Japanese immigrant families that span generations.
Funds raised from the tournament support the continued care and preservation of the important archival collections of Lānaʻi CHC stewards and future exhibits that help tell the story of Lānaʻi.
