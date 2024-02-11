Inaugural golf tournament raises $35,000 for Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center

More than 70 golf enthusiasts shared a day on Mānele Golf Course for the inaugural Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center tournament. The tournament, held on Saturday, raised more than $35,000 to support the nonprofit’s mission to celebrate and preserve Lānaʻi’s culture and diverse heritage.

The funds raised during the tournament will serve to sustain and expand Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center’s programs, ensuring the continued preservation and celebration of the island’s rich history and heritage.

Tournament proceeds support community events, ʻāina-based education programs, and special exhibits such as its celebration of Japanese contributions to the island’s history and community.

A temporary exhibit is on display through spring 2024 that celebrates Lānaʻi’s evolution as a multi-cultural community, as told through artifacts of Japanese immigrant families that span generations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Funds raised from the tournament support the continued care and preservation of the important archival collections of Lānaʻi CHC stewards and future exhibits that help tell the story of Lānaʻi.

Nāʻū Sponsors include:

Duke’s Waikiki

Lānaʻi Oil

Pūlama Lānaʻi

Young Brothers

Kaunaʻoa Sponsors

Foundations Hawaii, Inc

Goodfellow Bros

Honua Consulting

Meleana Marketing

Purple Mai’a

Preza ‘Ohana

Transcendence Pacific

Giveaway & Auction Sponsors

Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi

Pūlama Lānaʻi

Hawaiian Airlines

The Ritz Carlton-Waikiki Beach

The Kahala Hotel & Resort

Fairmont Kea Lani

Mokulele Airlines

UFO Maui Parasail

Kaimana Beach Hotel Waikiki

Lānaʻi Adventure Park

Mala Ocean Tavern/ Dakine

Kualoa Ranch

Duke’s Waikiki

Hula Grill

The Local Gentry

Ganotisi’s Pacific Rim Cuisine

Richards Market

Pine Isle Market

Lānaʻi Art Center

Mike Carroll Gallery

Ricky Tamashiro

Lānaʻi Ballers

Hinu Rise