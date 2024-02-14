Hawaiʻi DOH confirms five cases of whooping cough in family who had visited Oʻahu

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has confirmed five cases of pertussis (whooping cough) among members of a single household, including a child who was hospitalized. The family had traveled from the United States mainland and stayed at a hotel accommodation on O‘ahu, according to department reports.

All five cases were unvaccinated, according to department reports.

DOH is coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other states to notify travelers who were exposed. The department investigation has identified no close contacts after the family’s arrival in Hawai‘i.

In the past five years from 2019-2023, there have been 89 confirmed and probable pertussis cases reported in Hawai‘i, including 28 cases linked to three outbreaks. Prior to the current case, the last case occurred in March of 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by bacteria. It can cause severe coughing fits (up to 10 weeks or more), followed by a high-pitched “whoop” sound when breathing in.

Health officials say whooping cough can lead to serious complications, especially in infants, such as pneumonia, dehydration, seizures, and brain damage. Infants may not cough at all. Instead, they may have apnea (life-threatening pauses in breathing) or struggle to breathe.

“The best way to protect you and your loved ones is to stay up to date with recommended whooping cough vaccines,” DOH officials said. Two vaccines used in the US help prevent whooping cough: DTaP and Tdap. Children younger than 7 years old get DTaP, while older children, teens and adults get Tdap. The DOH advises: women should get a Tdap vaccine during the third trimester of each pregnancy to help protect their baby early in life.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

See a doctor as soon as possible if you or your child are:

Experiencing symptoms, such as runny nose, fever and coughing violently and rapidly

Struggling to breathe

Turning blue or purple

Health officials say people can spread the bacteria from the start of the very first symptoms and for at least two weeks after coughing begins. Taking antibiotics early in the illness may shorten the amount of time someone is contagious.

For more information about pertussis (whooping cough), visit the CDC website.