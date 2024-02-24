Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for annual ʻŌʻō Award

‘Ō’Ō Awards are displayed at the Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce’s Gala last year. PC: Courtesy

The Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 47th Annual ʻŌʻō Award.

The Chamber seeks nominations from the business community for ʻōiwi leaders who exhibit courage, resilience and dedication to their profession and the people of Hawaiʻi.

The ʻŌʻō is a traditional Hawaiian digging stick, and it’s considered an essential tool of Hawaiian agriculture. The ʻŌʻō Award itself is crafted from precious hardwoods firmly rooted in the ʻāina and used as a symbol to represent the recipient’s strong core values, business acumen and leadership qualities – critical ingredients for sustaining success within the Hawaiian community.

Previous award recipients serve as a reminder that Hawaiian culture and values are fundamental to conducting business and ensuring a bright future for the next generation of leaders.

Nomination forms are available on the Chamber’s website, www.nativehawaiianchamberofcommerce.org. The deadline for submitting nominations is 5 p.m. March 15.

The 47th Annual ʻŌʻō Awards Gala will be on Oct. 4, 2024, at the Coral Ballroom, Hilton Hawaiian Village.