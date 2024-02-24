Portion of Maui Gold Pineapple proceeds go to wildfire relief this April

PC: Maui Gold Pineapple

Known for growing Hawaiʻi’s “sweetest” pineapple, Maui Gold Pineapple announced two upcoming events this April, including a pledge to donate to wildfire relief.

The impact of the Lahaina wildfires in August 2023 resulted in the loss of the Maui Pineapple Store and left several employees without homes. In response, Maui Gold’s Earth Month Commitment to Communities will give a portion of every one-time shipment, subscription, or purchase in April to a relief organization related to the Maui wildfires.

“Your support not only provides crucial assistance but also raises awareness to safeguard farm jobs and uphold the tradition of pineapple farming,” company representatives said in a press release.

A Maui Gold Pineapple plantation. (PC: Maui Gold Pineapple)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition, Maui Gold has encouraged individuals to plant their own pineapple at home as a way to celebrate National Gardening Day on Sunday, April 14.

Instructions to cultivate the fruit from a Maui Gold pineapple are as follows:

To start, gather the crown (top) of the pineapple, a pint canning jar or glass container, a 12-inch diameter pot, and well-draining potting soil.

Begin by carefully cutting the crown from the pineapple, ensuring it’s just above where the stem emerges from the body. Remove any residual fruit from the crown and strip away the outer leaves, leaving 6 to 8 large leaves near the center.

Fill a jar with water and plop the crown into the jar. Place pineapple jar in an area with decent light. Refill the jar as needed, checking every few days that the crown is still submerged.

Within about two weeks, or when roots develop, plant the pineapple in enriched soil. To get fruit, keep the plant in a sunny location.

Plants should develop a red bud after about 12 months and, within three to six months from this stage, home-grown pineapples should be ripe and ready to relish.