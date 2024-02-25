Arson reported at multiple Kauaʻi parks

Department of Parks and Recreation and Department of Public Works crews removed a fallen tree at Anahola Beach Park on Feb. 22. The burned tree fell on utility lines. Photo Courtesy: County of Kaua‘i

Officials from the Department of Parks and Recreation are investigating after several trees were recently found burned at County of Kaua‘i parks on the eastside.

“Arson in our parks, with the ignition of trees, has the potential to quickly escalate into uncontrolled wildfires, putting lives, property, and the surrounding area in jeopardy,” said Kaua‘i Fire Department Chief Michael Gibson. “Once a fire is ignited, it can rapidly spread to nearby vegetation, structures, and residential areas, causing extensive damage and has the potential of falling and injuring someone.”

Trees at Lydgate Beach Park, ‘Anini Beach Park and Anahola Beach Park were recently found burned. Police reports have been made.

“Arson is a serious crime with severe consequences. It poses an immediate threat to lives, properties, and the environment, and undermines community safety. Perpetrators will face significant penalties, including imprisonment and fines,” said Kaua‘i Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck. “We will not tolerate arson. I urge anyone considering such actions to think carefully about the potential consequences, not only for themselves but for the well-being of others and our community.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information by calling Crime Stoppers Kauaʻi at 808-246-8300, submitting a tip at cskauai.org, or through the Crime Stoppers Kauaʻi P3 Tips Mobile App, available for download on Android and Apple mobile devices.