Partial road closure: Section of north bound lane of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road

March 5, 2024, 8:49 AM HST
The County of Maui Department of Water Supply reports the north bound lane of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd. between Nahono Place and Kāʻanapali Shores Place, at the bridge, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, March 5, due to a service repair. Traffic will contraflow during this time.

