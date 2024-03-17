Ha‘ikū Community Association set to hear update from County Council members

The Ha‘ikū Community Association will hear community updates and conduct its annual board elections during its first meeting of the year on March 20. PC: Ha‘ikū Community Association.

Maui County Council Members Shane Sinenci and Nohe Uʻu-Hodgins are set to update members of the Ha‘ikū Community Association during its first meeting of the year from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 20 at the Ha‘ikū Community Center.

The council members hold the East Maui and Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency seats, respectively. They will update the association on council activities, and Sinenci will discuss the formation of the East Maui Community Water Authority.

The association will also brief members on its activities and conduct its annual board elections. Dues-paying HCA members are entitled to participate.

The association’s agenda includes presentations from the Maui Invasive Species Committee, the Maui Tenants Union, Mālama Hamakua Maui and the Hamakuloa Aha Moku Council.

For more information, contact Kristine Kozuki, HCA project manager, at 808-870-6879. Or visit the association’s website here.