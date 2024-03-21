Maui Business

AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas prices increase nationwide but remain stable locally

March 21, 2024, 2:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The average price of gas in Kahului is $4.76, five cents lower than last week, three cents lower than last month, and 14 cents lower than a year ago.

While gas prices took a sharp turn upward nationally in the past week, Hawaii prices remained largely stable, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.70 which is one cent lower than last week. The national average gas price is $3.53, which is 12 cents higher than last week.

Other prices across the state include:

  • Līhuʻe’s average price for regular gas is $5.20, which is the same as last week, one cent higher than last month, and eight cents lower than a year ago.
  • In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.57, which is one cent lower than last week, the same as last month, and 16 cents lower than the price on this date last year.
  • The Hilo average gas price is $4.81, which is the same as last week and last month, and two cents lower than on this date a year ago.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Hawaiʻi currently has the second most expensive gas nationwide, with an average of $4.70 statewide,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments