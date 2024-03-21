AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas prices increase nationwide but remain stable locally

The average price of gas in Kahului is $4.76, five cents lower than last week, three cents lower than last month, and 14 cents lower than a year ago.

While gas prices took a sharp turn upward nationally in the past week, Hawaii prices remained largely stable, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.70 which is one cent lower than last week. The national average gas price is $3.53, which is 12 cents higher than last week.

Other prices across the state include:

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular gas is $5.20, which is the same as last week, one cent higher than last month , and eight cents lower than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today's average price for regular unleaded is $4.57, which is one cent lower than last week, the same as last month, and 16 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.81, which is the same as last week and last month, and two cents lower than on this date a year ago.

“Hawaiʻi currently has the second most expensive gas nationwide, with an average of $4.70 statewide,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.