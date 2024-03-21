Class of 2024 high school graduation schedule released for Hawaiʻi public and charter schools
High school graduation ceremonies have been scheduled for the Class of 2024 with date, time and location information listed below.
“We are so proud of our Class of 2024 graduates,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “Through your dedication and years of hard work, you have gained the knowledge and skills needed to be globally competitive and locally committed. We hope you will always be working toward improving Hawaiʻi’s future and we cannot wait to see what you do on your journey ahead.”
Schools will be sharing logistical details with parents and guardians. An overview of statewide commencement celebrations is below, based on the latest information available. This list will be updated on the Department’s website as needed. For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly for specific questions.
MAUI
Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihākoʻi-Maui Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Baldwin HighPrincipal: Keoni Wilhelm
|May 20
5:30 p.m.
|War Memorial Stadium
|Kekaulike High Principal: Amy Strand
|May 23
6 p.m.
|School stadium
|Kūlanihākoʻi High Principal: Halle Maxwell
|N/A
|Note: First graduating class planned in School Year 2025-26.
|Maui High Principal: Jamie Yap
|May 19
4:30 p.m.
|War Memorial Stadium
Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Hāna High & ElementaryPrincipal: Christopher Sanita
|May 25
3:30 p.m.
|School campus
|Lahainaluna HighPrincipal: Richard Carosso
|May 26
6 p.m.
|School stadium
|Lāna‘i High & ElementaryPrincipal: Douglas Boyer
|May 25
2 p.m.
|Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium
|Moloka‘i High Principal: Katina Soares
|May 24
4 p.m.
|School gymnasium
O‘AHU
Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Farrington High Principal: Alfredo Carganilla
|May 18
4:30 p.m.
|Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
|Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf & the BlindPrincipal: Angel Ramos
|May 29
5:30 p.m.
|School campus
|Kaiser HighPrincipal: Justin Mew
|May 24
6:30 p.m.
|School stadium
|Kalani HighPrincipal: Mitchell Otani
|May 21
6:30 p.m.
|Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Kaimukī HighPrincipal: Lorilei Aiwohi
|May 31
5 p.m.
|Waikīkī Shell
|Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue SchoolPrincipal: Babā Yim
|May 25
10 a.m.
|School campus
|McKinley HighPrincipal: Ron Okamura
|May 26
5 p.m.
|School campus
|Roosevelt HighPrincipal: Sean Wong
|May 226 p.m.
|Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|ʻAiea HighPrincipal: Wayne Guevara
|May 30
6 p.m.
|Hawaiʻi Convention Center
|Moanalua HighPrincipal: Robin Martin
|May 29
5:30 p.m.
|Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
|Radford HighPrincipal: James Sunday
|May 17
6 p.m.
|Waikīkī Shell
Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Leilehua HighPrincipal: Jason Nakamoto
|May 24
6:30 p.m.
|School stadium
|Mililani HighPrincipal: Fred Murphy
|May 19
6 p.m.
|Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
|Waialua High & IntermediatePrincipal: Christine Alexander
|May 25
5:30 p.m.
|School athletics field
Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Pearl City HighPrincipal: Joseph Halfmann
|May 26
7 p.m.
|Hawaiʻi Convention Center
|Waipahu HighPrincipal: Zachary Sheets
|May 27
3 p.m.
|Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Campbell HighPrincipal: Jon Henry Lee
|May 26
12 p.m.
|Hawaiʻi Convention Center
|Kapolei HighPrincipal: Wesley Shinkawa
|May 24
6 p.m.
|School stadium
Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Nānākuli High & Inter.Principal: Christine Udarbe-Valdez
|May 25
5 p.m.
|School campus
|Waiʻanae HighPrincipal: Ray Pikelny-Cook
|May 24
6 p.m.
|School stadium
Castle-Kahuku Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Castle HighPrincipal: Bernadette Tyrell
|May 18
6:30 p.m.
|Neil S. Blaisdell Arena
|Kahuku High & Inter.Principal: Donna Lindsey
|May 24
6 p.m.
|Brigham Young University-Hawaiʻi Cannon Center
Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Kailua HighPrincipal: Kimberly Anthony-Maeda
|May 22
6 p.m.
|Hawaiʻi Convention Center
|Kalāheo HighPrincipal: James Rippard
|May 30
6:30 p.m.
|Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
|Olomana SchoolPrincipal: Stacey Oshio
|May 23
4 p.m.
|Windward Community College
HAWAI‘I ISLAND
Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Hilo HighPrincipal: Jasmine Urasaki
|May 24
6:30 p.m.
|Edith Kanaka’ole Multi-Purpose Stadium
|Waiākea High Principal: Kelcy Koga
|May 25
6 p.m.
|Edith Kanaka’ole Multi-Purpose Stadium
Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Kaʻū High & Pahala ElementaryPrincipal: Sharon Beck
|May 24
5 p.m.
|Robert Herks Kaʻū District Gymnasium
|Keaʻau HighPrincipal: Dean Cevallos
|May 24
4 p.m.
|School stadium
|Pahoa High & Inter.Principal: Kim Williamson
|May 261 p.m.
|School gymnasium
Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Honokaʻa High & Inter.Principal: Erika Blanco
|May 25
9 a.m.
|School gymnasium
|Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalinoPrincipal: Jessica Dahlke
|May 24
12 p.m.
|School campus
|Kealakehe HighPrincipal: James Denight
|May 25
6 p.m.
|School football field
|Kohala HighPrincipal: Amy Stafford
|May 25
2 p.m.
|Hisaoka Gymnasium at Kamehameha Park
|Konawaena HighPrincipal: Ami Akeo
|May 25
9 a.m.
|Konawaena Elementary
KAUA‘I
Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Kapaʻa HighPrincipal: Thomas “Tommy” Cox
|May 24
5:30 p.m.
|Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex
|Kaua‘i HighPrincipal: Marlene Leary
|May 24
5:30 p.m.
|School gymnasium
|Niʻihau High & ElementaryPrincipal: Daniel Hamada
|TBA
|Ni‘ihau
|Waimea HighPrincipal: Mahina Anguay
|May 24
5:30 p.m.
|School front lawn