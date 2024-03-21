Maui News

Class of 2024 high school graduation schedule released for Hawaiʻi public and charter schools

March 21, 2024, 10:30 AM HST
PC: file courtesy Hawai’i Department of Education.

High school graduation ceremonies have been scheduled for the Class of 2024 with date, time and location information listed below.

“We are so proud of our Class of 2024 graduates,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “Through your dedication and years of hard work, you have gained the knowledge and skills needed to be globally competitive and locally committed. We hope you will always be working toward improving Hawaiʻi’s future and we cannot wait to see what you do on your journey ahead.”

Schools will be sharing logistical details with parents and guardians. An overview of statewide commencement celebrations is below, based on the latest information available. This list will be updated on the Department’s website as needed. For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly for specific questions.

MAUI

Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihākoʻi-Maui Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Baldwin HighPrincipal: Keoni WilhelmMay 20
5:30 p.m.		War Memorial Stadium
Kekaulike High Principal: Amy Strand May 23
6 p.m.		School stadium
Kūlanihākoʻi High Principal: Halle MaxwellN/ANote: First graduating class planned in School Year 2025-26.
Maui High Principal: Jamie YapMay 19
4:30 p.m.		War Memorial Stadium

Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Hāna High & ElementaryPrincipal: Christopher SanitaMay 25
3:30 p.m.		School campus
Lahainaluna HighPrincipal: Richard CarossoMay 26
6 p.m.		School stadium
Lāna‘i High & ElementaryPrincipal: Douglas BoyerMay 25
2 p.m.		Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium
Moloka‘i High Principal: Katina SoaresMay 24
4 p.m.		School gymnasium

O‘AHU 

Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Farrington High Principal: Alfredo CarganillaMay 18
4:30 p.m.		Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf & the BlindPrincipal: Angel RamosMay 29
5:30 p.m.		School campus
Kaiser HighPrincipal: Justin MewMay 24
6:30 p.m.		School stadium
Kalani HighPrincipal: Mitchell OtaniMay 21
6:30 p.m.		Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Kaimukī HighPrincipal: Lorilei AiwohiMay 31
5 p.m.		Waikīkī Shell
Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue SchoolPrincipal: Babā YimMay 25
10 a.m.		School campus
McKinley HighPrincipal: Ron OkamuraMay 26
5 p.m.		School campus
Roosevelt HighPrincipal: Sean WongMay 226 p.m.Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
ʻAiea HighPrincipal: Wayne GuevaraMay 30
6 p.m.		Hawaiʻi Convention Center
Moanalua HighPrincipal: Robin MartinMay 29
5:30 p.m.		Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Radford HighPrincipal: James SundayMay 17
6 p.m.		Waikīkī Shell

Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Leilehua HighPrincipal: Jason NakamotoMay 24
6:30 p.m.		School stadium
Mililani HighPrincipal: Fred MurphyMay 19
6 p.m.		Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Waialua High & IntermediatePrincipal: Christine AlexanderMay 25
5:30 p.m.		School athletics field

Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Pearl City HighPrincipal: Joseph HalfmannMay 26
7 p.m. 		Hawaiʻi Convention Center
Waipahu HighPrincipal: Zachary SheetsMay 27
3 p.m.		Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Campbell HighPrincipal: Jon Henry LeeMay 26
12 p.m.		Hawaiʻi Convention Center
Kapolei HighPrincipal: Wesley ShinkawaMay 24
6 p.m.		School stadium

Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Nānākuli High & Inter.Principal: Christine Udarbe-ValdezMay 25
5 p.m.		School campus
Waiʻanae HighPrincipal: Ray Pikelny-CookMay 24
6 p.m.		School stadium

Castle-Kahuku Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Castle HighPrincipal: Bernadette TyrellMay 18
6:30 p.m.		Neil S. Blaisdell Arena
Kahuku High & Inter.Principal: Donna LindseyMay 24
6 p.m.		Brigham Young University-Hawaiʻi Cannon Center

Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Kailua HighPrincipal: Kimberly Anthony-MaedaMay 22
6 p.m.		Hawaiʻi Convention Center
Kalāheo HighPrincipal: James RippardMay 30
6:30 p.m.		Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Olomana SchoolPrincipal: Stacey Oshio May 23
4 p.m.		Windward Community College

HAWAI‘I ISLAND

Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Hilo HighPrincipal: Jasmine Urasaki May 24
6:30 p.m.		Edith Kanaka’ole Multi-Purpose Stadium
Waiākea High Principal: Kelcy KogaMay 25
6 p.m.		Edith Kanaka’ole Multi-Purpose Stadium

Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Kaʻū High & Pahala ElementaryPrincipal: Sharon BeckMay 24
5 p.m.		Robert Herks Kaʻū District Gymnasium
Keaʻau HighPrincipal: Dean CevallosMay 24
4 p.m.		School stadium
Pahoa High & Inter.Principal: Kim WilliamsonMay 261 p.m.School gymnasium

Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Honokaʻa High & Inter.Principal: Erika BlancoMay 25
9 a.m.		School gymnasium
Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalinoPrincipal: Jessica DahlkeMay 24
12 p.m.		School campus
Kealakehe HighPrincipal: James DenightMay 25
6 p.m.		School football field
Kohala HighPrincipal: Amy StaffordMay 25
2 p.m.		Hisaoka Gymnasium at Kamehameha Park
Konawaena HighPrincipal: Ami AkeoMay 25
9 a.m.		Konawaena Elementary

KAUA‘I

Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Kapaʻa HighPrincipal: Thomas “Tommy” CoxMay 24
5:30 p.m.		Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex
Kaua‘i HighPrincipal: Marlene LearyMay 24
5:30 p.m.		School gymnasium
Niʻihau High & ElementaryPrincipal: Daniel HamadaTBANi‘ihau
Waimea HighPrincipal: Mahina AnguayMay 24
5:30 p.m.		School front lawn

