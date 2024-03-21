Class of 2024 high school graduation schedule released for Hawaiʻi public and charter schools

PC: file courtesy Hawai’i Department of Education.

High school graduation ceremonies have been scheduled for the Class of 2024 with date, time and location information listed below.

“We are so proud of our Class of 2024 graduates,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “Through your dedication and years of hard work, you have gained the knowledge and skills needed to be globally competitive and locally committed. We hope you will always be working toward improving Hawaiʻi’s future and we cannot wait to see what you do on your journey ahead.”

Schools will be sharing logistical details with parents and guardians. An overview of statewide commencement celebrations is below, based on the latest information available. This list will be updated on the Department’s website as needed. For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly for specific questions.

MAUI

Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihākoʻi-Maui Complex Area

School Date Location Baldwin HighPrincipal: Keoni Wilhelm May 20

5:30 p.m. War Memorial Stadium Kekaulike High Principal: Amy Strand May 23

6 p.m. School stadium Kūlanihākoʻi High Principal: Halle Maxwell N/A Note: First graduating class planned in School Year 2025-26. Maui High Principal: Jamie Yap May 19

4:30 p.m. War Memorial Stadium

Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex Area

School Date Location Hāna High & ElementaryPrincipal: Christopher Sanita May 25

3:30 p.m. School campus Lahainaluna HighPrincipal: Richard Carosso May 26

6 p.m. School stadium Lāna‘i High & ElementaryPrincipal: Douglas Boyer May 25

2 p.m. Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium Moloka‘i High Principal: Katina Soares May 24

4 p.m. School gymnasium

O‘AHU

Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area

School Date Location Farrington High Principal: Alfredo Carganilla May 18

4:30 p.m. Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf & the BlindPrincipal: Angel Ramos May 29

5:30 p.m. School campus Kaiser HighPrincipal: Justin Mew May 24

6:30 p.m. School stadium Kalani HighPrincipal: Mitchell Otani May 21

6:30 p.m. Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area

School Date Location Kaimukī HighPrincipal: Lorilei Aiwohi May 31

5 p.m. Waikīkī Shell Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue SchoolPrincipal: Babā Yim May 25

10 a.m. School campus McKinley HighPrincipal: Ron Okamura May 26

5 p.m. School campus Roosevelt HighPrincipal: Sean Wong May 226 p.m. Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area

School Date Location ʻAiea HighPrincipal: Wayne Guevara May 30

6 p.m. Hawaiʻi Convention Center Moanalua HighPrincipal: Robin Martin May 29

5:30 p.m. Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Radford HighPrincipal: James Sunday May 17

6 p.m. Waikīkī Shell

Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area

School Date Location Leilehua HighPrincipal: Jason Nakamoto May 24

6:30 p.m. School stadium Mililani HighPrincipal: Fred Murphy May 19

6 p.m. Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Waialua High & IntermediatePrincipal: Christine Alexander May 25

5:30 p.m. School athletics field

Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area

School Date Location Pearl City HighPrincipal: Joseph Halfmann May 26

7 p.m. Hawaiʻi Convention Center Waipahu HighPrincipal: Zachary Sheets May 27

3 p.m. Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area

School Date Location Campbell HighPrincipal: Jon Henry Lee May 26

12 p.m. Hawaiʻi Convention Center Kapolei HighPrincipal: Wesley Shinkawa May 24

6 p.m. School stadium

Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Complex Area

School Date Location Nānākuli High & Inter.Principal: Christine Udarbe-Valdez May 25

5 p.m. School campus Waiʻanae HighPrincipal: Ray Pikelny-Cook May 24

6 p.m. School stadium

Castle-Kahuku Complex Area

School Date Location Castle HighPrincipal: Bernadette Tyrell May 18

6:30 p.m. Neil S. Blaisdell Arena Kahuku High & Inter.Principal: Donna Lindsey May 24

6 p.m. Brigham Young University-Hawaiʻi Cannon Center

Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area

School Date Location Kailua HighPrincipal: Kimberly Anthony-Maeda May 22

6 p.m. Hawaiʻi Convention Center Kalāheo HighPrincipal: James Rippard May 30

6:30 p.m. Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall Olomana SchoolPrincipal: Stacey Oshio May 23

4 p.m. Windward Community College

HAWAI‘I ISLAND

Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area

School Date Location Hilo HighPrincipal: Jasmine Urasaki May 24

6:30 p.m. Edith Kanaka’ole Multi-Purpose Stadium Waiākea High Principal: Kelcy Koga May 25

6 p.m. Edith Kanaka’ole Multi-Purpose Stadium

Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area

School Date Location Kaʻū High & Pahala ElementaryPrincipal: Sharon Beck May 24

5 p.m. Robert Herks Kaʻū District Gymnasium Keaʻau HighPrincipal: Dean Cevallos May 24

4 p.m. School stadium Pahoa High & Inter.Principal: Kim Williamson May 261 p.m. School gymnasium

Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area

School Date Location Honokaʻa High & Inter.Principal: Erika Blanco May 25

9 a.m. School gymnasium Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalinoPrincipal: Jessica Dahlke May 24

12 p.m. School campus Kealakehe HighPrincipal: James Denight May 25

6 p.m. School football field Kohala HighPrincipal: Amy Stafford May 25

2 p.m. Hisaoka Gymnasium at Kamehameha Park Konawaena HighPrincipal: Ami Akeo May 25

9 a.m. Konawaena Elementary

KAUA‘I

Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area

School Date Location Kapaʻa HighPrincipal: Thomas “Tommy” Cox May 24

5:30 p.m. Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex Kaua‘i HighPrincipal: Marlene Leary May 24

5:30 p.m. School gymnasium Niʻihau High & ElementaryPrincipal: Daniel Hamada TBA Ni‘ihau Waimea HighPrincipal: Mahina Anguay May 24

5:30 p.m. School front lawn