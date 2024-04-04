Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union Partners with University of Hawaiʻi Baseball Standout Ben Zeigler-Namoa

(l to r) Kyle Williamson (VP of Lending), Ben Zeigler-Namoa, Trevor Tokishi (President/CEO)

The Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union has announced a partnership with Ben Zeigler-Namoa, standout first baseman and outfielder for the University of Hawaiʻi baseball team.

“As a Lahaina native, Ben embodies the values of community and family that resonate deeply with VICFCU,” according to the announcement. Zeigler-Namoa is also a graduate of Baldwin High School.

Through this partnership, Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union aims to support Zeigler-Namoa in his athletic endeavors while also promoting financial literacy among students. Under the collaboration, VICFCU seeks to inspire students to expand their understanding of finances and demonstrate the advantages of utilizing a credit union.

“We are excited to join forces with Ben,” said Trevor Tokishi, President/CEO at Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union. “His commitment to his community and his dedication to excellence on the field align perfectly with our values at VICFCU. Together, we hope to empower students to make informed financial decisions and foster a strong sense of community support.”