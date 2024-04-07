White goods, metals and e-waste to be collected April 20 on Lānaʻi

Lānaʻi white goods event. File PC: County of Maui / Facebook.

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announces a White Goods, Metals and E-Waste Collection event for Lānaʻi residents at the Pūlama Lānaʻi Fleet Yard from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Residents may drop off their refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, water heaters, air conditioning units, tires, batteries, metal, propane tanks, household appliances, televisions, computers, printers, copiers and monitors.

The service is free for residents. Business and commercial accounts will be charged a fee.

Residents should be prepared to unload their own items. Staff will be available to assist with large items that require a forklift.

For more information, call Refrigerant Recycling Inc. at 808-351-3504. For information about electronics recycling, call the County E-cycling hotline at 808-280-6460. For other information about this event, call the County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at 808-270-6102.

Additional information is available at www.mauicounty.gov/742/Environmental-Protection-Sustainability.