Jam with local artists, connect with Maui community, enjoy pau hana time at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center















Queen Kaʻahumanu Center kicks off the summer season of Kanikapila Thursdays on May 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with live music by Kawika Ortiz, games by Yard Games Hawaiʻi, a Giveaway Bingo Card, keiki crafts, and participation with community partners.

The Maui Police Department will also make a special appearance to promote the Troy Barbosa Torch Run for the Special Olympics. Attendees will be able to learn more about how they can participate or contribute to this impactful event.

“The energy of past Kanikapila Thursday events has been a fun and heartwarming getaway for our local families,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “There’s no need to wait for the weekend to spend time together. Sit back, relax, and enjoy some well-deserved pau hana time with us at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.”

Kanikapila Thursday occurs twice a month at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. For more dates, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/.