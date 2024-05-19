Maui companies to ‘talk beef’ at Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation panel discussion

Maui cattle. PC: Alexander & Baldwin.

The summer edition of “EAT THINK DRINK,” hosted by Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation (HAF), will feature two Maui business that delve into the heart of Hawaiʻi’s beef industry. The event will include a panel discussion with industry leaders, as well as a dinner featuring locally sourced beef.

Featured Maui panelists Timothy Luton of Maui Cattle Company and James “Jay” Nobriga of Maui Soda & Ice Works Ltd. will represent multiple sides of the local cattle industry.

James “Jay” Nobriga

James “Jay” Nobriga. Courtesy: HAF

James “Jay” Nobriga is a proud Maui native raised on the values of hard work, humility, and aloha. After starting his career in the beverage warehouse at Maui Soda & Ice Works Ltd, Nobriga gained a comprehensive understanding of the family business, eventually progressing to his current position as vice president of Maui Soda & Ice Works Ltd.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition, Nobriga has dedicated over 25 years as a member of the West Maui Soil & Water Conservation District, where he currently serves as board chairman. He has served as past president of the Maui Cattleman’s Association and the Maui County Farm Bureau.

Timothy Luton

Timothy Luton. Courtesy: HAF

Timothy Luton is the general manager of the Maui Cattle Company, one of Hawaiʻi’s few grass-finished beef producers. He comes from decades of agriculture business and growing the beef industry in developing markets throughout Southeast Asia. He has extensive experience in finishing tropical cattle and beef cattle start-ups.

Kyle Caires, Ph. D.

Dr. Kyle Caires. Courtesy: HAF

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Adding further depth to the panel is Dr. Kyle Caires, Assistant Extension Agent at the University of Hawaiʻi’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR). A native of Maui with a background in diversified cattle operations, Caires’ experience in academia and industry leadership represent his multifaceted approach to advancing Hawaiʻi’s livestock sector.

Caires hit the ground running with programs to benefit livestock producers and 4-H youth on Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i, helping ranchers improve profitability, while at the same time conducting high impact research that has garnered awards at national and international meetings. Caires was recently recognized with an Achievement of Service Award from the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals.

Caires has served on the board of the American Society of Animal Science as chair of the Endocrinology and Physiology Section, and served as a national committee board member, chair or delegate of the American Angus Association, Red Angus Association of America and South East Red Angus Association, and is a current member of the International Brangus Breeders Associations Breed-Improvement committee. He is an active member of Hawaiʻi Cattlemen’s Association and serves as the President for the Maui County Farm Bureau.

Event details

Beyond an insightful panel discussion, attendees can indulge in a two-hour grazing event featuring locally sourced beef and ingredients prepared by renowned chefs from across Hawaiʻi. This culinary experience celebrates the essence of farm-to-table dining and highlights the symbiosis between producers and chefs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Moreover, the event offers a unique networking opportunity for cattle industry professionals, providing a platform to share the challenges and opportunities to move forward in creating a more food resilient Hawaiʻi.

Tickets to this exclusive event include access to the panel discussion, grazing event, two drinks, and complimentary valet parking. For industry professionals, a limited number of tickets are available at a special price of $65. Interested individuals can secure their spot by emailing [email protected] with employment verification.

The event, “Beefing Up Hawaiʻi: Grazing Toward Increased Production,” takes place at the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Hoʻokupu Center in Honolulu from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26. For a full list of panelists and more information, visit www.hawaiiagfoundation.org/events/eat-think-drink/featured-speakers/.