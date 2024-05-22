Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset shares ethics activity with Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School students

Joanne Laird reads aloud the story of Andy and Elmer to third-grade students in Lori Kaufman’s class at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School on Monday. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Five members and friends of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset visited the third-grade classes at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School on Monday to engage in an ethics activity. Each student was gifted a copy of “The Andy and Elmer Coloring and Activity” book, a unique story designed to promote Rotary values. The club members read the story aloud while the students followed along in their own book.

The tale revolved around a simple baking project that transformed into a thrilling business endeavor for Andy and Elmer. Through the narrative, “The Four-Way Test” was exemplified as a mysterious voice guided Andy towards understanding the importance of truth, fairness, goodwill, friendship, and actions that benefit everyone involved. In just 30 minutes, the students grasped the moral of the story: Even in the corporate world, it is crucial to show care and concern for others.

Aside from the story and coloring pages, the book offered various activities like word searches, mazes, crossword puzzles and drawing exercises. It also featured a fun flip-book animation and details about Rotary. As a bonus, each student received a new apple pencil with an apple topper eraser, accompanied by a reminder to “spread goodwill” with every use.

Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset Members display copies of the “Andy and Elmer Apple Dumpling Adventure”: Cynthia Curren, Joanne Laird, Liz May and Kyoko Wills. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

This is one of the many community service projects sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset. The club meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the Aliʻi Meeting Room at the Aston Paki Maui Resort, located in Honokōwai. For more information about this club contact Public Image Chair Joanne Laird at [email protected] or visit the club website at www.rotarycluboflahainasunset.org.