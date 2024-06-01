Single-lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway for work on traffic signal

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of work on the traffic signal at the Honoapi‘ilani Highway and Nāpilihau Street intersection beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 1.

This immediate work is needed after an inspection of the traffic signal system revealed deterioration in the traffic signal pole base located at the northwest corner of the intersection. Additional work will be done next week to install a temporary traffic signal pole while a permanent repair is being worked on.

Free-standing traffic signals at the intersection will remain in place. Highway users are asked to exercise caution and obey those signals.

The westbound shoulder and a single lane heading to Lahaina will be shifted. Traffic will be maintained in both directions. Cones and signage will be installed to control traffic around the work area.

