Maui News

Single-lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway for work on traffic signal

June 1, 2024, 10:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of work on the traffic signal at the Honoapi‘ilani Highway and Nāpilihau Street intersection beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 1.

This immediate work is needed after an inspection of the traffic signal system revealed deterioration in the traffic signal pole base located at the northwest corner of the intersection. Additional work will be done next week to install a temporary traffic signal pole while a permanent repair is being worked on. 

Free-standing traffic signals at the intersection will remain in place. Highway users are asked to exercise caution and obey those signals.

The westbound shoulder and a single lane heading to Lahaina will be shifted. Traffic will be maintained in both directions. Cones and signage will be installed to control traffic around the work area.    

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments