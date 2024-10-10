Jared Kahaialii appointed director of spa at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali

Jared Kahaialii. PC: The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali announced the promotion of Jared Kahaialii to the role of director of spa. Kahaialii has over a decade of experience in luxury hospitality and retail and previously oversaw the resort’s growing spa, fitness and wellness offerings.

As director of spa, Kahaialii manages the daily operations of the onsite Heavenly Spa by Westin, ensuring it remains a sanctuary of relaxation for guests, in addition to management of Westin Maui’s fitness offerings. His responsibilities include leading the spa’s team of therapists, attendants, and administrative staff, managing all financial and operational functions, and curating a range of treatments and services to reflect Westin Maui’s fundamental commitment to wellness.

Most recently, Kahaialii served as assistant director of spa at the resort. Under his leadership, the resort helped launch a partnership with locally-based Aloha Fitness Maui. Kahaialii’s journey at The Westin Maui began in 2021 when he joined as spa manager before advancing to the assistant director role.

Prior to his time at Westin Maui, Kahaialii worked at Montage Kapalua Bay, where he served as spa supervisor, resort retail supervisor, and spa concierge. During his tenure at Montage, he led a 40-member team of staff and earned the spa its prestigious Forbes 5-Star rating—the first spa in Hawai‘i to achieve this honor. Kahaialii also oversaw inventory management, financial records, and guest relations.

Kahaialii is a graduate of Brigham Young University in Lāʻie, Oʻahu and also grew up in Lahaina, Maui. In addition to his professional responsibilities, Kahaialii is an active volunteer with Marriott’s Next Gen Business Council, where he served as vice-chair and community service co-chair.

Kahaialii was also honored as Westin Maui’s Manager of the Year in December 2023 and Manager of the Quarter in October 2023, accolades that highlight his exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence.

“We are beyond excited to see Jared take on this new leadership role,” said Joshua Hargrove, general manager of the Westin Maui. “Jared’s achievements exemplify the incredible talent we have here in Maui. We are proud to see a local leader excelling in our industry and inspiring others with his passion, hard work, and dedication.”