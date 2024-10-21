Maui Arts & Entertainment

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center to host Holoholo Halloween family-friendly event

October 21, 2024, 4:00 PM HST
QKC Holoholo Halloween. Photos: Kohina Media

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center welcomes the community back for another spook-tacular Holoholo Halloween on Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The first 100 keiki to arrive will receive a special Halloween treat, and participating stores throughout the center will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Keiki are also invited to join the Halloween costume contest, with registration on-site required. The contest will feature three age categories: 0-4 years, 5-9 years, and 10-13 years, giving children of all ages the opportunity to showcase their creative costumes and compete for exciting prizes.

This year, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will partner with Just Keiki Dental, who will be handing out goodies and introducing their Candy Buyback Program, scheduled for Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. During the Candy Buyback event, keiki can trade in their extra Halloween candy for prizes, exclusive discounts at select Maui small businesses, and dental goodies.

“We’re excited to bring the community together for another Holoholo Halloween,” said Kauwela Bisquera, general manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We’re especially thrilled to partner with Just Keiki Dental to encourage healthy habits alongside all the Halloween fun. Together, we hope to create lasting memories for keiki and their families while ensuring that everyone enjoys the fun of Halloween responsibly.”

For more information, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/event/holo-holo-halloween/.

