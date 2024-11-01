Maui News

Daytime closures next week on Kaʻahumanu Avenue for water line work

November 1, 2024, 11:00 AM HST
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises motorists that eastbound and westbound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be impacted by water line work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project next week.

A portion of the left-turn pocket and left through lane in the eastbound and westbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 and if needed, Tuesday, Nov. 5.  

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Motorists are advised to drive with caution around the workers.

For construction schedule updates see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/ and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

