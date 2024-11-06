Maui News

Coast Guard medevacs ailing woman from cruise ship 70 miles off Oʻahu

November 6, 2024, 12:26 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: US Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point

The Coast Guard medevaced an ailing woman from a cruise ship 70 miles offshore Oʻahu Tuesday. 

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call at 6 p.m. Monday from personnel aboard the Grand Princess, a Princess Cruises ship, requesting a medevac for a 29-year-old woman experiencing symptoms of appendicitis approximately 570 miles northeast of Kauaʻi. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

At 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rendezvoused with the Grand Princess about 70 miles east of Kāneʻohe.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The helicopter crew hoisted the woman and transported her to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu where she was last listed in stable condition.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments