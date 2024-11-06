Coast Guard medevacs ailing woman from cruise ship 70 miles off Oʻahu

PC: US Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point

The Coast Guard medevaced an ailing woman from a cruise ship 70 miles offshore Oʻahu Tuesday.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call at 6 p.m. Monday from personnel aboard the Grand Princess, a Princess Cruises ship, requesting a medevac for a 29-year-old woman experiencing symptoms of appendicitis approximately 570 miles northeast of Kauaʻi. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

At 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rendezvoused with the Grand Princess about 70 miles east of Kāneʻohe.

The helicopter crew hoisted the woman and transported her to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu where she was last listed in stable condition.