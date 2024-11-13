Youth invited to engage in climate summit at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol

Hawaiʻi Youth Climate Summit. PC: DLNR

Keiki, teens and young adults are encouraged to attend the Youth Climate Summit on Saturday at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol. Students will engage with policymakers, community and government organizations, as well as other youth leaders to promote climate policy action in Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission and Climate Future Forum are hosting the family friendly event. Youth ages 14-26 can attend the Climate Future Forum from 8:30 a.m. to noon to work on policies with lawmakers. The mission is to inspire young people to take action on climate by engaging in the 2025 legislative session.

All ages are invited to the Youth Climate Summit from noon to 2:30 p.m. There will be live music and networking opportunities for participants to engage with state climate leaders and environmental organizations to learn how they can make a difference.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The youth of Hawaiʻi have the strongest voice in shaping their future. It is important to incorporate all the voices of our community in the co-development of our Climate Action Pathways, and this event brings young people to that table,” said Leah Laramee, Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation coordinator. “We are excited to provide them this opportunity to be heard and involved in creating a climate ready Hawaiʻi.”

There will be a prize giveaway with climate-friendly prizes and there is no charge to attend. Registration is required by Nov. 15 for the Climate Future Forum; registration is recommended, but not required for the Youth Climate Summit.