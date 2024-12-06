$2.6M in grants awarded to support food system infrastructure projects in Hawaiʻi

The US Department of Agriculture has announced awards for 17 Hawai‘i projects totaling $2.6 million under the Resilient Food System Infrastructure program. The RFSI program is aimed at strengthening middle-of-the-supply chain operations and local food systems by supporting processing, manufacturing, storing, transportation, wholesaling and distribution of agricultural products.

The grants include $77,896 to Maui Breadfruit Co.; $59,058 to NH Properties, LLC dba Haʻikū Organic Farm; and $48,866 to JYY Inc. on Maui.

Ulu (breadfruit) grove on Maui. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Through this program, the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture will fund four infrastructure grants and 13 equipment grants to support middle-of-the-supply-chain infrastructure.

“This RFSI initiative offers Hawai‘i a unique opportunity to strengthen processing capacity across our island state, while adding value to locally grown products,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “Through this grant program, agricultural businesses in both rural and urban areas will receive support to scale up their new and existing products, open up market opportunities, create jobs and generate new revenue streams.”

Companies and organizations receiving funding include:

Ahualoa Family Farms, Hawai‘i Island – $498,141

Kumano I Ke Ala o Makaweli, Kaua‘i – $478,167

Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Producers Cooperative, Hawai‘i Island – $311,899

Farm Link Hawaiʻi, O‘ahu – $296,224

Tea Hawai‘i & Company, Hawai‘i Island – $100,000

Kawamata Farms LLC – Hawai‘i Island – $100,000

Punahele Provisions, PBC, O‘ahu – $100,000

Purdyco Ltd dba Island Princess, statewide operations – $97,434.96

Kupu Place Aquaponics LLC, O‘ahu – $93.970

OCR Inc. dba Small Kine Farm, O‘ahu – $91,339

Alternate Structures International dba Kahumana Food Hub, O‘ahu – $83,795.38

Maui Breadfruit Co. LLC, Maui – $77,896

Ahiki Acres LLC, O‘ahu — $67,409

NH Properties, LLC dba Haiku Organic Farm, Maui – $59,058.43

JYY Inc., Maui – $48,135.63

Kamiya Gold, Inc., O‘ahu – $40,866

Hawaiian Chip Company, O‘ahu – $36,376

The list of awardees with grant information is attached.

This awarded funding is part of the $420 million available through the RFSI grant program to build capacity within the middle of the supply chain and support local and regional producers. It is funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Through this program, USDA has entered into cooperative agreements with state agencies, commissions, or departments responsible for agriculture, commercial food processing, seafood, or food system and distribution activities or commerce activities in states or U.S. territories.

For more information, visit the USDA Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure webpage. The status of each state and territory’s RFSI program is available on the program’s State Grant Webpage.