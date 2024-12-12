Survey to help identify locations most in need of reliable, high-speed internet on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi

Connect Kākou. File PC: Office of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.

As part of the Connect Kākou Initiative, the County of Maui is inviting residents of Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi to take a brief survey on their internet access and use, devices used, community resources needed and household demographics.

Survey results will help identify barriers faced by residents and develop solutions for providing reliable, high-speed internet services and digital equity programs in Maui County.

Data gathered will be anonymous and confidential. Residents’ physical addresses will only be used to help located specific areas that need high-speed internet service and other wrap-around services.

The survey is available online at https://tinyurl.com/MauiNauiConnectivitySurvey, and as a printable form that can be completed and mailed in, available here: https://tinyurl.com/MauiNuiConnectivityPrintSurvey.

For more information or to pick up or receive a mailed copy of the printable form, call the Office of the Mayor at 808-270-7855 and ask for Jolie Jenkins, Executive Assistant.