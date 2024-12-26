Maui News

Coast Guard, Hawaiʻi Life Flight transports patient from Big Island to Honolulu

December 26, 2024, 4:30 PM HST
A UD Coast Guard HC-130J Hercules aircraft parked on the flightline at Air Station Barbers Point, Oʻahu, HI, Aug. 15, 2024. This aircraft is used for search and rescue missions, maritime patrol, and logistical operations. (US Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan).

The Coast Guard assisted Hawaiʻi Life Flight with a non-maritime emergency medical service transport from Kona on Hawaiʻi Island to Oʻahu, Wednesday.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a notification at 1 p.m. Wednesday from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, requesting transport for a 44-year-old patient who was experiencing a severe abdominal condition. Watchstanders briefed the Duty Flight Surgeon, who concurred with the need for the patient to be transported as soon as possible.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point was launched enroute to Kona International Airport with Hawaiʻi Life Flight medical team to receive the patient and provide in-flight care.

The airplane crew transported the individual to Barbers Point, where the patient was successfully transferred to EMS for further transport to Queens Medical Center in Honolulu.

