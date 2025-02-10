Utility work to impact traffic on Honoapiʻilani near Wahikuli Wayside Park, Feb. 10-14

Hawaiian Electric crews and contractors will be conducting work on a pole using bucket trucks on Honoapi‘ilani Highway between mile markers 23 and 24 near Wahikuli Wayside Park between Kikowaena St. and Hanakaʻōʻō Park driveway in the West Maui area from Monday, Feb. 10 to Friday, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a company announcement, the work is being done to maintain reliable service.

The work involves installation of a transformer on a pole and is not expected to impact area traffic during this time. No service interruptions are planned for this work.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires the closure of the mauka (mountain-side) lane of Honoapi‘ilani Highway, between Kikowaena St. and Hanakaʻōʻō Park driveway heading towards Kāʻanapali.

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.