Banyan Tree executive chef emerging as one of Hawaiʻi’s youngest culinary talents

Chef Donovan Foster headshot. Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Twenty-eight-year-old chef Donovan Foster, renowned for his innovative culinary style, has taken the helm as the new executive chef at The Banyan Tree at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. From working at Olive Garden as a college student to leading the kitchen at one of Hawaiʻi’s top resorts, his journey is a testament to his drive, passion and extraordinary talent.

Originally from St. Louis, Mo., Foster grew up in a military family, moving frequently and immersing himself in different cultures and cuisines. It wasn’t until college that he discovered his love for cooking, starting as a way to support his marketing degree. What began as a side job soon became a full-blown passion, and he worked his way up through various roles, eventually honing his skills at Ritz-Carlton properties in Santa Barbara and St. Thomas.

Now at Banyan Tree, Foster combines bold, creative flavors with sustainable, locally sourced ingredients. His Josper Oven-cooked Prime Short Rib is a standout, paired with apple-jalapeño pea emulsion and creamy Yukon mash. For seafood lovers, his Lobster Gnocchi combines house-made potato gnocchi with fermented chili oil and red bell pepper caramel, offering a unique twist on Italian classics.











To showcase his many culinary ideas as a self-proclaimed ‘food geek,’ Foster also began a ‘Chef’s Table’ series at The Banyan Tree. The five-course tasting menu features local, seasonal ingredients, offering a unique and immersive dining experience.

His cooking is driven by a constant exploration of new techniques and flavor combinations. Sustainability is at the heart of his work, with fresh herbs, edible flowers and microgreens from the property’s garden incorporated into every dish, making each plate a reflection of Hawaiʻi’s dynamic culinary landscape.