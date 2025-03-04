Kula Community Watershed Alliance hosts speaker on Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death this Thursday

ʻŌhiʻa Lehua. PC: Sara Tekula

The Kula Community Watershed Alliance invites the public to its next Community Conversation on Thursday, March 6, at 6 p.m. via Zoom, featuring a presentation on Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death by Lissa Strohecker, public relations and education specialist at the Maui Invasive Species Committee.

With over two decades of experience in outreach and conservation, Strohecker has played a key role in engaging the public in invasive species prevention and control efforts, particularly in addressing threats like coqui frogs and little fire ants.

She will provide updates on the latest science and management techniques for Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death, discuss its current spread on Maui and statewide, and offer guidance on what to look for and report. Attendees will gain insights into early detection, prevention strategies and community involvement in protecting one of Hawaiʻi’s most vital native tree species.

The Kula Community Watershed Alliance’s Community Conversation is a monthly gathering held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This ongoing series provides a dedicated space for project updates, collaboration with restoration partners and community-driven discussions on wildfire recovery and conservation efforts.

“Our Community Conversations are an opportunity for all who care about Kula’s landscape and recovery efforts to stay informed, ask questions, and take part in meaningful dialogue,” said Sara Tekula, founding executive director of the Kula Community Watershed Alliance. “We’re excited to welcome Lissa this month and bring critical awareness to the health of our beloved ʻōhiʻa trees.”

The event is free and open to the public. To receive the Zoom link and join the conversation, register at https://bit.ly/KCWA-ROD-March6.