Hawaiʻi Senate moves bill to protect access to contraceptives

The Hawai‘i State Senate passed Senate Bill 350, which proposes an amendment to the state’s Constitution that protects individuals’ rights to access contraceptives and make decisions about their reproductive health.

The bill secures that no law or state action can interfere with the ability to obtain birth control, including methods like IUDs and emergency contraceptives.

“The right to contraception is essential for the well-being of our communities, and is crucial for maintaining public health in Hawai‘i,” said Sen. Karl Rhoads, chair of the Judiciary Committee. “This constitutional amendment would reinforce that our state remains a leader in protecting reproductive rights and access to contraception.”

Written testimony in strong support of the bill from the American Association of University Women of Hawai‘i noted the importance of this amendment in light of recent US Supreme Court rulings.

American Association of University Women of Hawai‘i pointed out that while the right to contraception was upheld in Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) and Eisenstadt v. Baird (1972), the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (2022) raises concerns that this right could be challenged.

The testimony also emphasized support from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, who stated that access to contraception is a medical necessity that is vital for the health and economic security of individuals.

SB 350 SD1 with the proposed constitutional amendment now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.