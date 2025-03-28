Maui Surf Forecast for March 29, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:09 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 02:16 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:31 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium-period NNE swell will peak tonight near 4 feet 12 seconds, then gradually diminish through Sunday. A small WNW swell may also arrive over the weekend. More medium-period N swell is anticipated from Tuesday through Thursday next week. A small to moderate W swell is also possible around the beginning to middle of next week as westerly winds associated with a forecasted low pressure system to the northwest could point towards the islands. Confidence is low due to model differences in the handling of the low pressure system.

A small, long- period SSW swell is expected to continue providing small surf to S facing shores into next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.