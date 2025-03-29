Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 29, 2025

March 29, 2025, 3:01 AM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:09 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 02:16 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:31 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 02:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium-period NNE swell will peak tonight near 4 feet 12 seconds, then gradually diminish through Sunday. A small WNW swell may also arrive over the weekend. More medium-period N swell is anticipated from Tuesday through Thursday next week. A small to moderate W swell is also possible around the beginning to middle of next week as westerly winds associated with a forecasted low pressure system to the northwest could point towards the islands. Confidence is low due to model differences in the handling of the low pressure system. 


A small, long- period SSW swell is expected to continue providing small surf to S facing shores into next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





Sponsored Content
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
