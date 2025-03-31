Maui News

Lānaʻi white goods, metals, e-waste collection event set April 12

March 31, 2025, 2:17 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Lahaina white goods collection event. PC: Mālama Maui Nui.

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management is hosting a white goods, metals and e-waste collection event for Lānaʻi residents on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pulama Lānaʻi Fleet Yard.

This one-day event provides an opportunity for residents to drop off unwanted items for responsible disposal. Accepted items include:

  • Refrigerators
  • Freezers
  • Stoves
  • Washers and dryers
  • Water heaters
  • A/C units
  • Tires
  • Auto batteries
  • Scrap metals
  • Propane tanks
  • Household appliances
  • TVs, computers, printers, copiers and monitors

Businesses and commercial accounts will incur a fee.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Residents are asked to unload their own items, though staff will be available to assist with large items requiring a forklift.

For more information on this event, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/2525/Lnai-Metals-and-E-Waste-Recycling-Event or call Refrigerant Recycling Inc. at 808-351-3504. For more information about electronics recycling, call the E-Cycling Maui ReThink Recycling Center hotline at 808-280-6460. For other information about this event, call Maui County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals at 808-270-6102. For all other questions, call Pulama Lānaʻi at 808-565-3974.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments