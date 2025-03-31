Lānaʻi white goods, metals, e-waste collection event set April 12

Lahaina white goods collection event. PC: Mālama Maui Nui.

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management is hosting a white goods, metals and e-waste collection event for Lānaʻi residents on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pulama Lānaʻi Fleet Yard.

This one-day event provides an opportunity for residents to drop off unwanted items for responsible disposal. Accepted items include:

Refrigerators

Freezers

Stoves

Washers and dryers

Water heaters

A/C units

Tires

Auto batteries

Scrap metals

Propane tanks

Household appliances

TVs, computers, printers, copiers and monitors

Businesses and commercial accounts will incur a fee.

Residents are asked to unload their own items, though staff will be available to assist with large items requiring a forklift.

For more information on this event, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/2525/Lnai-Metals-and-E-Waste-Recycling-Event or call Refrigerant Recycling Inc. at 808-351-3504. For more information about electronics recycling, call the E-Cycling Maui ReThink Recycling Center hotline at 808-280-6460. For other information about this event, call Maui County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals at 808-270-6102. For all other questions, call Pulama Lānaʻi at 808-565-3974.