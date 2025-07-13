Maui News

Back-to-school health services offered at Kaʻahumanu Center, July 18

July 13, 2025
A back-to-school health fair will take place at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Friday, July 18, from noon to 4 p.m.

The event, presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, is focused on helping keiki start the school year healthy and prepared.

Families can access free health screenings, school supply giveaways and explore wellness resources provided by local healthcare professionals and community partners. The event will also feature fun, interactive activities for all ages.

For more information on this and other events happening at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center this July, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/ or follow @qkcmaui on Instagram.

