Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia return to Papeʻetē for canoe preparations and crew change

Voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia are back in Papeʻetē, Tahiti to rest, replenish, and prepare for their next leg of the Moananuiākea Voyage. PC: 2025 Polynesian Voyaging Society / Allen Mozo























Since departing Moʻorea on Monday, July 14, the voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia have been back in Papeʻetē, Tahiti to rest, replenish, and prepare for their next leg of the Moananuiākea Voyage.

While in Papeʻetē, crews conducted a deep clean of both canoes, emptied the hulls, and undertook a detailed inventory and repair effort to ensure both vessels are seaworthy and well-prepared for the next leg of their journey that will take them to the Cook Islands. These critical maintenance efforts reflect the care, discipline, and mālama that have sustained the canoes across thousands of miles of open ocean.

The stop in the capital of French Polynesia also marks a rotation of crew and a transition from Leg 13 (Papeʻetē-Mataiea-Moorea-Papeʻetē) to Leg 14 (Papeʻetē-Tautira-Bora Bora-Rarotonga). The leg 14 crew will take the canoes to their next stop: the storied village of Tautira on the island of Tahiti.

Tautira holds a deeply rooted connection to Hōkūleʻa and the Polynesian Voyaging Society, having hosted the canoe and her crew many times over the last 49 years. The upcoming visit will honor and continue that legacy of friendship, family, cultural exchange, and shared commitment to voyaging traditions. The Tautira community will be hosting a celebration in honor of Hōkūleʻa’s 50th Birthday on Monday July 28.

During Leg 13’s stay on Tahiti, the Tautira ʻOhana drove more than three hours, three to four times during the week to Papeʻetē and Mataiea, to bring food, water and ice to the crews. Since the Leg 13 crew would be leaving Tahiti before next week’s Tautira celebration and the arrival of the canoes, they were invited and hosted by the Tautira community for a visit last week, to meet the families and learn more about the history of this special place.

As the crews drove by car from Papeʻetē to Tautira, they made meaningful stops along the way including at a marae in Papara and a waʻa racing monument. Parts of the Tautira day trip were emotional as the crew also visited a tombstone in honor of late Pwo navigator Kalepa Baybayan, where some of his ashes were laid to rest in the village that meant so much to him. Nearby, the crew also visited a pohaku, which was placed by late Hōkūleʻa crew member Kealoha Hoe.

“The aloha from the kind people of Tautira is something that humbles us to our core. Week after week, members of this community would drive more than three hours just to bring us food, share music, and simply spend time with us while we were in port at Papeete and Mātaiea. They didn’t have to, but they always did because that’s who they are. This isn’t just hospitality; it’s the expression of their values. This is the continuation of nearly 50 years of deep connection between Hōkūleʻa and the families of Tautira. We are forever grateful,” said Leg 13 Hōkūleʻa Captain Jonah Apo.

Weather permitting, Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia are scheduled to depart Papeʻetē for Tautira on Monday, July 28. After Tautira, the canoes will sail to Bora Bora and then to Rarotonga, Cook islands.