Bank of Hawaiʻi unveils new name for historic sports venue: Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Bank of Hawai‘i today announced that University of Hawai‘i’s iconic sports venue has been renamed Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“The renaming marks a meaningful evolution in the bank’s long-standing partnership with UH Athletics and reflects its deep roots in Hawaiʻi’s communities,” according to the announcement.

“Bankoh” — a name spoken with familiarity by generations of island residents — now graces an arena that has been home to unforgettable moments in local sports, education, and culture for decades. From thrilling games to commencement ceremonies to cherished community events, families across Hawai‘i have cheered, graduated, and come together in a space that echoes the spirit of the islands.

“This shift honors tradition while embracing a modern identity, and continues to uphold Stan Sheriff’s legacy that has helped shape the future of countless student-athletes,” according to the announcement.

“We’re humbled and honored to enter this new chapter with a name that feels both familiar and fresh,” said Bank of Hawai‘i Chairman and CEO Peter Ho. “Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center is a tribute to the shared history and enduring partnership between Bankoh and UH — institutions built on trust, connection, and community spirit. We’re proud to stand alongside the University of Hawai‘i as we carry that spirit forward, together.”

“Bank of Hawai‘i has been a loyal supporter and sponsor of UH Athletics throughout the years,” said University of Hawai‘i Athletics Director Matt Elliott. “Their commitment has had a direct impact on the success of our teams and benefited our student-athletes in many different ways. We share in their excitement with this rebrand of Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This iconic facility is a place where UH excels and memories are made. We’re thrilled that Bank of Hawai‘i’s name will be a part of our shared future and are so grateful for their support of OUR TEAM. HAWAI‘I’S TEAM.”

“I want to give a huge mahalo to Bank of Hawai‘i for their continued support of Hawai‘i Athletics,” said Laura Beeman, Women’s Basketball Head Coach. “Their commitment to our programs allows our teams to excel to the top of our conference every season. Their support gives us a tremendous home court advantage every time we step on the hardwood or the Taraflex. Mahalo Bankoh for being a part of Our Team, Hawai‘i’s Team.”

The new name is part of Bank of Hawai‘i’s 10 year, $5 million partnership with UH Athletics, which began in 2020. While SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center highlighted the bank’s digital evolution, the shift to “Bankoh Arena” brings the focus back to the bank’s deep community ties as well as its role as a trusted, familiar institution.