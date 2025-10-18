Nominations open for Mālama i ka ʻĀina Award recognizing invasive species prevention

Arborist Jake Kane received the Mālama i ka ʻĀina Award in 2024 for his dedication to addressing invasive species through awareness and action. From left to right, Dr. Michelle McLinden, County of Maui; Jake Kane, Lissa Strohecker, Maui Invasive Species Committee, Allison Wright, Maui Association of Landscape Professionals.

The Maui Association of Landscape Professionals, the Maui Invasive Species Committee, and the County of Maui are seeking nominations to honor outstanding invasive species prevention efforts within Maui County.

Since 2003, this collaborative partnership has presented the annual Mālama i ka ʻĀina Award to landscapers, plant providers (including retail and wholesale nurseries and garden shops), or commercial/agricultural property owners and managers who demonstrate dedication to keeping invasive species out of Maui County.

The partners will announce the winner in coordination with the Arbor Day Garden Expo on Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The recipient will receive commemorative artwork from a local artist featuring a native species, a one-year complimentary membership with the Maui Association of Landscape Professionals, and local media recognition.

Applicants should explain how the nominee’s activities or decisions have helped keep Maui free from invasive species. Examples include:

Refusing to sell or use invasive plants

Taking steps to learn about invasive species

Working to reduce customers’ use of invasive species

Submit nominations by Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. Find applications on the event website at https://www.arbordayexpo.com/mlama-i-ka-ina-award. Email: miscpr@hawaii.edu if you have any questions

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The program charges no application fee and welcomes self-nominations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Past Mālama i ka ʻĀina Award recipients have earned recognition for meaningful prevention efforts, including incorporating anti-invasive codes of conduct into business practices, educating the public and clients about invasive species, and promoting native species in landscape design.