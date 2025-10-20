100th public pre-K classroom opens in Hawaiʻi, advancing universal access for keiki

Hawaiʻi celebrated a major milestone toward making preschool accessible to all keiki with the opening of the state’s 100th public pre-kindergarten classroom at Maunawili Elementary School in Kailua, Oʻahu.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who leads the Ready Keiki initiative, joined the Executive Office on Early Learning (EOEL) to mark the achievement and highlight the state’s continued investment in early childhood education.

Ready Keiki initiative marks major step toward statewide preschool for all. PC: Office of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke

“Just a few years ago, there were only a few dozen public pre-K classrooms statewide,” said Lt. Gov. Luke. “Now, we’re celebrating our 100th. This just shows Hawaiʻi’s commitment to every child, every family, and every community. Ready Keiki is about giving our youngest learners the foundation to thrive while ensuring families can access trusted early education no matter where they live.”

Since the launch of Ready Keiki in January 2023, EOEL and its partners have more than tripled the number of public pre-K classrooms statewide. In 2022, there were 37 classrooms; today, there are 117 classrooms across 89 locations statewide.

“We’re proud of how far we’ve come, and we know our work continues,” said EOEL Director Yuuko Arikawa-Cross. “Every new classroom represents a doorway to opportunity for families. Our goal is to meet families where they are and ensure every keiki in Hawaiʻi has access to a strong start.”

The new classroom at Maunawili Elementary is the school’s first public pre-K, expanding preschool access for families on Windward Oʻahu. Nearby, new classrooms also opened at Kainalu Elementary in Kailua and Ben Parker Elementary in Kāneʻohe within the past year.

“Being the 100th public pre-K classroom is such an honor for our school and community,” said Kauʻi Tanaka, principal of Maunawili Elementary. “We’re excited to welcome our youngest learners to campus and help them get ready for their K–6 journey. Early learning is where curiosity, confidence, and love of learning begin.”

Each classroom in the state’s Public Pre-Kindergarten Program serves up to 20 students, ages 3 and 4, with priority given to children in foster care, families experiencing homelessness, or other at-risk circumstances. Enrollment is accepted year-round.

Families are encouraged to apply for an available seat or join a waitlist by visiting earlylearning.ehawaii.gov.

For more information, families can contact EOEL at 808-784-5350.

Recent Public Pre-K Classrooms Opened in August 2025

View all participating schools here.

Maui

Hāna High and Elementary *

Hawaiʻi Island

Kalaniʻanaʻole Elementary & Intermediate

Keaʻau Elementary

Keaukaha Elementary

Kauaʻi

Kaumualiʻi Elementary

Oʻahu

Barbers Point Elementary

Hāhaʻione Elementary

Hauʻula Elementary * **

Heʻeia Elementary

Helemano Elementary

Kaʻala Elementary

Kāhala Elementary **

Kaʻiulani Elementary

Kalihi Elementary

Linapuni Elementary

Lehua Elementary

Lunalilo Elementary **

Māʻili Elementary

Mākaha Elementary

Maunawili Elementary

Royal Elementary

Solomon Elementary

*Hawaiian language classroom

**Multiple classrooms opening