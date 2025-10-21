Overnight utility work to impact traffic on Honoapiʻilani in West Maui, Oct. 23-24

A Hawaiian Electric lineman installs a covered-insulated conductor to prevent damage from wildfires. PC: Hawaiian Electric Co.

To maintain safe and reliable service, Hawaiian Electric will be performing overnight work to upgrade equipment along Honoapiʻilani Highway in three West Maui areas on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. to Friday, Oct. 24 at 5 a.m. No service interruptions are planned for this work.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires the partial road closure of the mauka (mountainside) lane in the following areas during this time:

Honoapiʻilani Highway near the Ukumehame Firing Range and Pōhaku Aeko Street by mile marker 12.

Honoapiʻilani Highway near Keawe Street and Limahana Place.

Honoapiʻilani Highway near Lealiʻi Parkway by mile marker 23.

We kindly ask for your patience and cooperation as our crews work to complete this important maintenance safely and efficiently.

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.