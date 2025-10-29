Hawaiʻi’s rising tennis stars complete at Wailuku Tournament
Junior tennis players from across the Hawaiian Islands competed this past weekend in the Wailuku Halloween Junior Tournament, held at Wells Park and War Memorial Tennis Courts.
The two-day event, hosted by the Wailuku Junior Tennis Club, featured strong competition, spirited play, and great sportsmanship. The tournament brought together many of Hawai‘i’s top young athletes, who train year-round to compete in USTA-sanctioned events.
Since the pandemic, the number of junior tournaments in Maui County has declined, but the Wailuku Junior Tennis Club is working to revive many of the island’s most popular youth tennis events — helping to grow the game and provide more opportunities for young players to compete locally.
Tournament Results
Boys’ 12U
Boys’ 12U Champion – Josh Fuzetti Biscardi
Boys’ 12U Finalist – Zander Kawamata
Boys’ 12U 3rd Place – Lui Chaikin
__________________________
Girls’ 14U G1
Girls’ 14U Champion – Makena Keller
Girls’ 14U Finalist – Aliana Cordero
Girls’ 14U 3rd Place – Madilyn Hertz
Girls’ 14U G2
Girls’ 14U Champion – Su Ae Enriques
Girls’ 14U Finalist – Thianna Lau
Girls’ 14U 3rd Place – Grace Cherry
Girls’ 14U G3
Girls’ 14U Champion – Kaydence Wakamatsu
Girls’ 14U Finalist – Kami Toyomura
Girls’ 14U 3rd Place – Ellanikole Duey
——————————————-
Boys’ 14U G1
Boys’ 14U Champion – August Kiʻili
Boys’ 14U Finalist – Ethan Yamashita
Boys’ 14U 3rd Place – Keiya Miller
Boys’ 14U G2
Boys’ 14U Champion – Luke Bonham
Boys’ 14U Finalist – Kyle Yoshikawa
Boys’ 14U 3rd Place – Gunnar Kiʻili
———————————————
Girls’ 16U G1
Girls’ 16U Champion – Makena Keller
Girls’ 16U Finalist – Pannziri Arjana Lapus
Girls’ 16U 3rd Place – Grace Cherry
Girls’ 16U G2
Girls’ 16U G2 Champion – Su Ae Enriques
Girls’ 16U G2 Finalist – Jolie Toyomura
Girls’ 16U G2 3rd Place – Emily Kermode
————————————————
Boys 16U G1
Boys’ 16U Champion – Peter Lopez
Boys’ 16U Finalist – Maxwell Watson
Boys’ 16U 3rd Place – Noah Falit
Boys 16U G2
Boys’ 16U Champion – Luke Bonham
Boys’ 16U Finalist – Connor Watson
Boys’ 16U 3rd Place – Zander Kawamata
————————————————
Boys’ 18U
Boys’ 18U Champion – August Kiʻili
Boys’ 18U Finalist – Kekoa Okimoto
Boys’ 18U 3rd – Jai Kuraoka