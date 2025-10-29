Hawaiʻi’s rising tennis stars complete at Wailuku Tournament

Boys12U. Josh Fuzetti Biscardi (champion); Zander Kawamata (finalist); Lui Chaikin (3rd place).

Junior tennis players from across the Hawaiian Islands competed this past weekend in the Wailuku Halloween Junior Tournament, held at Wells Park and War Memorial Tennis Courts.

The two-day event, hosted by the Wailuku Junior Tennis Club, featured strong competition, spirited play, and great sportsmanship. The tournament brought together many of Hawai‘i’s top young athletes, who train year-round to compete in USTA-sanctioned events.

Since the pandemic, the number of junior tournaments in Maui County has declined, but the Wailuku Junior Tennis Club is working to revive many of the island’s most popular youth tennis events — helping to grow the game and provide more opportunities for young players to compete locally.

Tournament Results

Boys’ 12U

Boys’ 12U Champion – Josh Fuzetti Biscardi

Boys’ 12U Finalist – Zander Kawamata

Boys’ 12U 3rd Place – Lui Chaikin

__________________________

Girls’ 14U G1

Girls’ 14U Champion – Makena Keller

Girls’ 14U Finalist – Aliana Cordero

Girls’ 14U 3rd Place – Madilyn Hertz

Girls’ 14U G2

Girls’ 14U Champion – Su Ae Enriques

Girls’ 14U Finalist – Thianna Lau

Girls’ 14U 3rd Place – Grace Cherry

Girls’ 14U G3

Girls’ 14U Champion – Kaydence Wakamatsu

Girls’ 14U Finalist – Kami Toyomura

Girls’ 14U 3rd Place – Ellanikole Duey

——————————————-

Boys’ 14U G1

Boys’ 14U Champion – August Kiʻili

Boys’ 14U Finalist – Ethan Yamashita

Boys’ 14U 3rd Place – Keiya Miller

Boys’ 14U G2

Boys’ 14U Champion – Luke Bonham

Boys’ 14U Finalist – Kyle Yoshikawa

Boys’ 14U 3rd Place – Gunnar Kiʻili

———————————————

Girls’ 16U G1

Girls’ 16U Champion – Makena Keller

Girls’ 16U Finalist – Pannziri Arjana Lapus

Girls’ 16U 3rd Place – Grace Cherry

Girls’ 16U G2

Girls’ 16U G2 Champion – Su Ae Enriques

Girls’ 16U G2 Finalist – Jolie Toyomura

Girls’ 16U G2 3rd Place – Emily Kermode

————————————————

Boys 16U G1

Boys’ 16U Champion – Peter Lopez

Boys’ 16U Finalist – Maxwell Watson

Boys’ 16U 3rd Place – Noah Falit

Boys 16U G2

Boys’ 16U Champion – Luke Bonham

Boys’ 16U Finalist – Connor Watson

Boys’ 16U 3rd Place – Zander Kawamata

————————————————

Boys’ 18U

Boys’ 18U Champion – August Kiʻili

Boys’ 18U Finalist – Kekoa Okimoto

Boys’ 18U 3rd – Jai Kuraoka