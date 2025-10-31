Haʻikū cottage destroyed by fire

Haʻikū structure fire. PC: Maui Fire Department

A detached cottage and an abandoned vehicle were destroyed in a fire reported on Thursday morning in Haʻikū. The blaze caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to the 600 square foot structure, according to fire officials.

The fire was first reported at 9:42 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2025, at the 2100 block of Kauhikoa Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the cottage fully involved with fire. Crews extended hose lines to extinguish the blaze and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby brush.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

No one was displaced as the structure was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 5, Engine 2, Tanker 10, Rescue 10, a battalion chief, and a fire investigator.

The fire was brought under control at 10 a.m. and extinguished by 11:46 a.m., according to officials with the Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.