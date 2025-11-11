Reminder: Maui County Senior Fair set for Saturday at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

They were dancing fronting the stage to the music of Nevah Too Late last year at the 51st Maui County Senior Fair at The Maui Mall Village. The 52nd Senior Fair will be held Saturday at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Health, financial, fraud prevention and other information beneficial to kupuna and entertainment headlined by Uluwehi Guerrero and his Hālau Hula Kauluokalā highlight the 52nd Maui County Senior Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

More than 70 agencies, nonprofits and businesses will host tables at the annual event, presented by the Maui County Office on Aging in partnership with Maui Economic Opportunity, providing information, health testing and giveaways.

Besides Guerrero, the program includes:

10 a.m. – Opening remarks, prize giveaway information

10:30 a.m. – Maui Taiko

11:15 a.m. – EnhanceFitness

12 p.m. – Laurie Balubar

12:45 p.m. – Keoni’s Hot Lava Fitness – Alton DeGama and Friends

1:30 p.m. – Uluwehi Guerrero and Hālau Hula Kauluokalā

Kathy Collins will be the emcee, and DJ Z Zeke Kalua will provide sound and music.

A new feature – the Breakout Room – will host a panel discussion on “Caregiving” with Kathy Couch of Maui Adult Day Care Centers and Jessika Galvez of ʻOhana Care Maui at 11:15 a.m., and seated exercises with EnhanceFitness, 12:15 p.m., and Bingocize, 1:15 p.m. Seating in the old Hallmark store near Macy’s is limited to 25 per session; reservations can be made by calling the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-270-7755.

For more information, contact the Office on Aging by phone or visit www.mauicountyadrc.org.