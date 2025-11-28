Exhibition honors 50 years of Hōkūleʻa and the legacy of wayfinding

“Crowds greet Hōkūleʻa on her return to Honolulu in July 1976 from her groundbreaking maiden voyage to Tahiti.” Photograph by Monte Costa.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society and Puʻuhonua Society announce “E Ola Mau Hōkūleʻa – Half a Century of Voyaging,” an art exhibition honoring the 50th anniversary of the legendary voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa.

On view at the Inspiration Hawaiʻi Museum from Dec. 7, 2025, through Jan. 18, 2026, the exhibition brings together an intergenerational group of Native Hawaiian and Hawaiʻi-based artists to celebrate the art, science, and spirit of voyaging and traditional wayfinding.

The exhibition opens Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, from 5:30–7 p.m. Admission is free and open to all.

Artwork detail. Solomon Robert Nui Enos, Polyfantastica, 2018. Image courtesy of Hawaiʻi Contemporary.

About the Exhibition

On March 8, 1975, the Polynesian Voyaging Society launched Hōkūleʻa at Hakipuʻu-Kualoa, marking the beginning of a cultural renaissance that reawakened Indigenous pride and knowledge across Hawaiʻi and the Pacific.

Over the past five decades, Hōkūleʻa has sailed nearly 250,000 nautical miles, connecting island nations and communities across Moananuiākea, the great Pacific, and beyond, and inspiring a global movement for ocean protection and cultural revitalization.

“E Ola Mau Hōkūleʻa – Half a Century of Voyaging” honors this extraordinary legacy through the eyes and imaginations of contemporary artists. The exhibition features painting, sculpture, poetry, photography, printmaking, and mixed-media works that explore themes of ancestral wisdom, identity, and Indigenous futurity.

Participating Artists:

J.D. Nālamakūikapō Ahsing, Kaili Chun, Monte Costa, Solomon Robert Nui Enos, Nicole Arielle Makaʻāhinaʻālohilohi Jack, ʻĪmaikalani Kalāhele, Herb Kawainui Kāne, Chris Miyashiro, Russell Sunabe, Cory Kamehanaokalā Holt Taum, and Hana Yoshihata.

Curated by Drew Kahuʻāina Broderick in conversation with representatives of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, the exhibition is organized by Puʻuhonua Society in collaboration with PVS, Inspiration Hawaiʻi Museum, Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, and the Teiger Foundation.

“Just over 50 years ago, my maternal grandmother, Emma Akana Aluli, organized an exhibition of contemporary Hawaiian art in support of the Polynesian Voyaging Society,” Broderick said. “It is affirming to know that our collective work to uplift Hawaiʻi is nothing new, simply a continuation of efforts begun long ago by many. Much gratitude to all the participating artists for sharing your creative visions openly in community. May your artwork become a part of Hōkūleʻa’s ongoing story.”

Exhibition Information

Location: Inspiration Hawaiʻi Museum, 900 Richards St., Honolulu

Dates: Dec. 7, 2025 – Jan. 18, 2026 (with the exception of a few dates when the museum will be closed for special engagements. Call 808-312-4111 before visiting to confirm the exhibition is open).

Opening: Dec. 7, 2025, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Gallery Hours:

Wednesday–Friday: 12 – 5 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

And by appointment

Admission: Free and open to the public

Dedication: “E Ola Mau Hōkūleʻa – Half a Century of Voyaging” is dedicated to all who have devoted their lives to creating more just, sustainable, and interconnected futures. “Mahalo nui to the teachers, navigators, and leaders who have carried Hōkūleʻan across the past 50 years, allowing us to journey toward another 50 — Ea Hawaiʻi, Ea Honua,” organizers said.